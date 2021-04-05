Storm Track 3 Forecast: Front through the mid-week brings changes in the forecast

Similar to yesterday, temperatures are warm today. Wind from the south is strong this afternoon. Gusts could reach above 40 mph. Because of the strong wind, warm temperatures, and lack of rain as of late, keep an eye out for fires today. While we do not have Fire Weather Warning in place right now, check with your local county for a burn ban. Wind will be gusty again tomorrow ahead of a cold front. This front will start out northwest tomorrow morning then make its way through Kansas quickly by the afternoon. Storms will spark up along the front and become strong to severe during the afternoon and evening. Storms move through quickly so the flooding concern will be small, but large hail and strong wind will be a larger hazard. The initial storms, will have a higher chance for a tornado. As the system tracks farther to the east, that chance lessons, but is not zero. Temperatures drop behind the front, but rebound towards the end of the week.