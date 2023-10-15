Cloud cover has plagued the state for much of the weekend. Clearing will be the trend this evening, giving way to clear and starry skies overnight.

Temperatures will drop quickly with the lack of clouds. Lows will be in the 30s across the region, with winds out of the north.

Freeze Warnings cover most of western Kansas from 1 AM to 9 AM on Monday as temperatures drop below freezing. Frost Advisories are in place for central Kansas for the same time period. Be sure to cover any sensitive outdoor plants and bring pets inside overnight.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 60s tomorrow afternoon. Sunshine will be back in full force. Northerly winds continue, but southerly winds take over for the rest of the week.

Highs jump from the 60s to the 70s by Tuesday. We stay well above average for the rest of the week, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and the 80s by the weekend.

Our next cold front arrives on Wednesday. Cloud cover increases as the boundary moves through the state. The front will try to squeeze out a few sprinkles, but moisture will be limited.

Temperatures will dip slightly behind the passing boundary, but warmer air is on the way for the weekend. Highs will be well above average through the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. Hi: 64 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll