A strong cold front tracks across Kansas today offering up a true taste of fall! Highs range from the 50s to the lower 60s.

For a few hours of the evening, the fire danger is high for a sliver of counties under a Red Flag Warning in northern Kansas. Dry vegetation and gusty winds enhance the fire risk.

Bundle up for Friday Football Fever! Winds will settle shortly after sunset. The sky will be on a clearing trend by this evening from north to south. Temperatures this evening will fall to the 40s for most high school football games.

With light winds and a clear sky, temps tumble overnight to the 30s.

Freeze Warnings are in effect farther north where temps drop the most.

We have a Frost Advisory farther south and east into Saturday morning. Many will fire up the furnace for the first time overnight as this is the coldest airmass so far this season.

High pressure builds in Saturday with highs in the 60s and some lower 70s out west. Sunshine will dominate.

Temps warm a few more degrees Sunday to the 70s. There is a subtle front or wind shift Sunday, but we lack moisture. This will have virtually no impact to temperatures.

We keep warming for the first half of next week. More 80s in the mix by Tuesday. The next storm system on deck arrives Wednesday into Thursday with scattered chances for rain.

A few weather models want to keep it lingering around the area into early next Friday. With colder air being dragged farther south, I would not be shocked if this system tries to produce snow nearby in Nebraska. Our temps should keep warm enough for all rain even as the colder air mixes in on the backside of this system.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 65 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 42 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman