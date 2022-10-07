The second and stronger cold front did its job. We have cooled significantly across the state with highs Friday afternoon from the 40s to the 60s.

Rain showers have favored the north where cloud cover is thickest. This will track to the southeast and weaken for Friday Football Fever. Might want to grab a poncho just in case north of Highway 50 into the evening as the greatest chance for rain will reside here.

We will all feel a fallish chill under the Friday Night Lights. This will be the coldest game night we have had so far this season.

Frost Advisories are in place for our southwest Nebraska counties and a few northcentral counties until early Saturday morning. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants, flowers, and pumpkins.

This cooldown will linger into Saturday with highs below average. There will be some sunshine but also a lot of cloud cover as a system to the southwest continues to produce sprinkles and light rain showers across the south. Better chances for rain will be farther south from Oklahoma into Texas as this system remains cutoff from the flow.

After Saturday, temperatures will bounce back into the 70s and lower 80s early next week. The system to our southwest eventually get picked up in the flow and track to the northeast. This will produce more rain showers Monday night into Tuesday.

Central into eastern Kansas are in better position for this limited moisture chance. Southerly winds ramp up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front that will work through the region the middle of next week. This will ultimately knock our temperatures down several pegs to round out next week. We will need to keep an eye on a chance for rain showers Wednesday into Thursday morning as this next frontal passage occurs.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: NE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 49 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman