Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frost/freeze alerts overnight, warmer days soon approach

Frost and freeze alerts are in effect overnight through Thursday morning.

Clouds eroded in parts of the state today. More starry breaks will allow temperatures to tumble after dark. Wichita and portions of south central Kansas will keep the clouds and have enough of a blanket of cloud cover overhead to be milder than other parts of the region, but it will still be frosty in spots.

Clouds will eventually take a hike Thursday. Temps out west will respond and warm first.

We will see this warming trend expand farther east into the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s, aiding by a southerly flow. This warmer change will come with a bit of a breeze Friday, but nothing too hectic. Over the weekend, it will be a beauty with comfy afternoon temps and plenty of sunshine.

Winds will increase late in the weekend as a wind shift approaches. This will knock our temps back a few degrees early next week but highs will still be near average.

The next system on deck is expected Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will ramp up and rain is possible especially from central into eastern Kansas. After the cold front passes, temperatures will once again take a turn to below average standards for this time in November for the remainder of next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman