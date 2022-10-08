Temperatures today were on the chilly side, with highs only reaching into the mid-60s for most. A blanket of thick cloud cover helped to keep us on the cool side today, but clouds will give way to clear skies overnight.

Temperatures will still fall into the low 40s and upper 30s by sunrise tomorrow, making for a crisp start to the day.

Frost Advisories are in place for our southwest Nebraska counties and Cheyenne County. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants or flowers tonight.

Temperatures quickly take a turn on Sunday. Cloud cover will gradually decrease throughout the day, giving way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. We warm into the 60s by lunchtime and eventually into the upper 40s for our highs. It will be a perfect day to spend at the pumpkin patch.

Winds out of the south will help to usher in warmer air. Those farther west will see near-average highs in the mid-70s, while those in central Kansas will warm into the upper 70s.

Skies remain dry until our next batch of rain arrives late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will surge back towards the 80s before the approaching cold front pushes us back into a fall-like feel for the second half of the week.

Temperatures by Thursday will fall back into the upper 60s and low 70s across the Sunflower State. Skies clear, and we slowly climb back into the mid-70s for the start of next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 49 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 78 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll