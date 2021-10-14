Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frosty mornings in store as sunshine takes over this weekend

The National Weather Service in Dodge City completed their surveys of the tornadoes that touched down in southwestern Kansas Tuesday night and found evidence of 7 twisters rated EF-0 to EF-1 strength.

Severe weather is not expected across Kansas tonight, but a storm system that sits just to our south will help to spark scattered areas of rain and rumbles through the overnight.

Showers will be possible later this evening and into the early overnight east of I-135.

There might also be a rumble of thunder well to the east, but better chances for a storm or two will be across the state line into Oklahoma.

Later in the overnight, another batch of showers will target western Kansas before fading early Friday. Rainfall totals will not be impressive for most across central and western Kansas overnight, but areas east of the Turnpike could find isolated totals of 0.5″ to 1″.

Out west, a few upper 20s and lower 30s are likely into Friday morning with cool temps farther east.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for portions of northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska until 10 AM Friday morning.

Any leftover clouds will depart Friday, giving us a beautiful and crisp fall day.

Afternoon highs will be cooler into the 50s and 60s with a breezy north wind in place throughout the day.

High pressure builds in for the weekend. Skies will be sun-filled with comfortable afternoons in the 70s. Overnights will be chilly. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Friday night into Saturday morning across southwestern Kansas where some temps will dip into the upper 20s.

Early next week, we briefly warm before our next cold front. We will see a few 80s for highs to the southwest Monday into Tuesday before a cold front arrives. The front may try to squeeze out a few showers but is lacking moisture for anything significant. Temperatures will take a slight reset, but nothing shockingly cold from the middle to latter portions of next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman