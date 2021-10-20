Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frosty overnight in spots, more spring-like by the weekend

Frost advisories are posted to the north and west overnight. From 4 AM to 9 AM Thursday, we will experience temperatures in this part of our viewing area in the 30s.

Any plants or flowers you want kept, bring them inside. The cold front within the last 24 is responsible for the cooler change as winds weaken and skies offer up plenty of stars.

Thursday temperatures will rebound out west and south first where the 70s will be more prevalent with the middle and upper 60s farther northeast. There will be a mix of clouds of sunshine as a batch of clouds works from west to east across the state. Friday morning will not be as cold before temps warm further this weekend.

Friday morning a few sprinkles and showers look possible over the Oklahoma Panhandle with more moisture coming into play Friday night and Saturday morning.

Areas east of the Turnpike stand a chance for showers and thunderstorms early in the weekend. Similar spots may see another surge of showers and storms Sunday as a storm system gathers strength.

Western communities will be on the drier side and miss out on much needed moisture. As this system evolves, we will see an uptick in temperatures. Highs will bounce back to the upper 70s and 80s through early next week across our viewing area.

Another system will target the Central High Plains by the middle of next week. Winds will announce its arrival with gusts in the neighborhood of 35-40 MPH. There will also be a round of showers and storms by next Wednesday.

Timing will be important for initiation. We have some instability to work with, so a stronger storm is not out of the question with dew points increasing from the lower to middle 60s. Another cold front will come through, offering a reset to temps, but nothing terribly cold.

It will be a good year for Halloween across Kansas as model guidance pinpoints clear to party cloudy skies. Trick-or-treating starts with temps in the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman