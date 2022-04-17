Any remaining raindrops have departed to the east, eventually taking most clouds into the overnight away from our region. This will send us into a chilly start Monday morning. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect for portions of the region as temperatures fall to the 20s and 30s overnight.

Monday will be a quiet start to a week that looks active in terms of systems with a lighter breeze in place.

Next system on deck is Tuesday. Severe chances look low but enough instability is in place for a rumble of thunder. Central into eastern Kansas stand the best chance for a few raindrops. Winds become an issue, where gusts in excess of 40 MPH are possible. Grassland fire danger rises west of I-135 as temps warm.

There is another system Thursday that brings a shot for showers and thunderstorms farther east. Severe weather looks low but again enough instability is in place for a crack of thunder. A stronger system lines up for late Friday. This may bring strong to severe storms, but there is a lot to work out between now and then.

Temperatures surge to the 80s ahead of the approaching front with a few reaching 90 degrees. The atmosphere may be kept under a cap, or a stout lid, until the evening when temps cool aloft and the cold front can advance. Dew points return to the lower and mid-60s along with enough energy to produce strong to severe storms. Our progressive pattern does not stop there with another chance for a few storms to end the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 55 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman