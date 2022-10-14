Critical fire weather concerns remain in play through early evening for a good chunk of Kansas. While our westerly winds gave us a boost of warmth today with the downslope flow, those winds have also been rather gusty. After sundown, our winds will weaken.

Attention then turns to a couple boundaries or cold fronts through the weekend. There is a chance a few showers and thunderstorms will form well to the southeast into Saturday morning. Locations Southeast outside of our viewing has the better chance but some of this may build back to the west to include Chautauqua, Elk and extreme eastern Cowley County.

This wanes rather early Saturday, tracking to the southeast. Temperatures will cool with highs in the 60s to the north and mid to upper 70s in the south.

Another boundary shifts south across Kansas into Saturday night. This looks to allow rain to form closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

Areas south will see more of the rain as a few storms reach severe thresholds from Oklahoma into Arkansas for hail and high winds. That said, we may see some spotty rain near and south of Highway 54 Saturday night after dark into early Sunday morning.

Clouds clear the remainder of the weekend. Temps will turn even cooler Sunday and early next week. Highs early next week will be in the 50s and 60s. We may be looking at a widespread frost Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as temps will consistently fall into the 30s across much of our viewing area.

The area of high pressure that moves in will be slow to track to the east. Once it does by Thursday, southerly winds will increase temperatures heading into the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 47 Wind: SW/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 78 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 48 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman