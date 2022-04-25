Any clouds we gain today, we lose tonight. We will have a good set-up for radiational cooling with clear skies and light winds, allowing frost to form in low-lying locations. A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM through 9 AM Tuesday to the northeast where temps will drop to the lower 30s.

Winds increase Tuesday as temps climb. Strongest wind gusts will be to the west from 30-45 MPH. High fire danger is expected out west. Winds ramp up for everybody Wednesday as the door to another active stretch opens. Winds will gust from 35 to 45 MPH.

A round of storms blossoms west and north Wednesday evening. Dew points are low but a stronger storm cannot be ruled out.

This tracks east into Thursday morning with another batch of showers and storms expected to target central Kansas Thursday evening. One or two may reach severe thresholds as more moisture and instability work into the region.

Friday is a Weather Aware Day. An area of low pressure tracks into Kansas with higher dew points in the 60s. There will be a sharp dryline slicing into central Kansas. By evening, I anticipate severe storms to develop ahead of this feature where all forms of severe weather are possible, including an isolated tornado.

As the backside of this low marches east, the wraparound portion affects mainly northern Kansas Saturday. An axis of even stronger winds moves into the northwest where gusts into Saturday morning will be above 50 MPH. We cool Sunday before another stretch of stormy weather arrives early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 38 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 72 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 48 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 61 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 56 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman