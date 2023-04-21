High fire danger remains in parts of Kansas through Friday evening to the north.

Later tonight, temperatures will drop with lighter winds.

Freeze Warnings are in effect overnight to the north through 9 AM Saturday.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Sunday morning for a larger chunk of the state. Care will be needed for any plants and flowers because sensitive vegetation will take a hit with temps dropping into the 20s and lower 30s during the overnight.

We have a quick-mover of a system that will enhance cloud cover tonight through the first half of Saturday out west and down south. A sprinkle or a shower is possible but not hopeful for much moisture from this wave.

Clouds will return Sunday with increasing rain chances starting next week.

Monday through Tuesday and part of Wednesday offer up a decent chance for rainfall.

This will be widespread for the Sunflower State. While a clap of thunder is possible Tuesday, no severe weather is expected.

Another wave of showers is expected Thursday but the bulk of next week’s moisture comes in during the first half of the week.

High temperatures under cloudy and rainy conditions will be kept below average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Temps begin to warm next Thursday into Friday but take another hit from another passing cold front for the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 34 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 58 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 42 Cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 60 Lo: 44 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 69 Lo: 43 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman