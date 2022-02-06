After a warmer day in the lower 40s on Saturday, we continue to trend upward for Sunday. A combination of sunshine and warmer air was able to help us melt a good deal of that snowpack from the past week, and that trend will continue through the next few days. Expect afternoon highs to be in the 40s again for most of us. I think we will notice a few extra clouds drifting through today, otherwise winds will switch out of the northwest, breezy at times.

We say goodbye to the frigid temperatures and hello to the 50s for most of the upcoming week. It looks like high pressure sets in for Monday, giving us plenty of sun. Our average high for this time of year is 46 degrees, and I think we will climb above that every day for the next seven. A few spots may even touch 60s by Friday.

No major signs of any upcoming storm systems this week. We could see a few days of extra cloud coverage, but overall, this pattern is dry. This is a great forecast to get outdoors! The mornings will be chilly, but the afternoons will feel a bit spring like.

Our extended outlooks are favoring above average temperatures with below average rain/snow chances. Luckily, we were able to get some moisture last week, but this will only slightly help our severe drought that parts of the state are plagued with.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears