Plenty of sunshine out there today, and that will help things to warm to the low 90s across Kansas this afternoon. It will be a bit hot, but not oppressive, so get some time outside today!

A few storms will be possible later on today especially out west. These will be isolated with just a few widely-spaced storms around.

Storms that do form will have the potential to become severe, with a Marginal Risk covering much of western Kansas.

Temperatures cool down to the 60s and 70s tonight.

Warming up a little more tomorrow with mid 90s to close the week.

A few more scattered storms will be possible tomorrow evening, with another chance of storms over the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 90 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 97 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.