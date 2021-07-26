Storm Track 3 Forecast: Getting hot hot hot!

Temperatures are already getting mighty warm out there on Monday. We will see 80s turn to 90s across the state. Highs should be right around average for this time of year. The average high for Wichita on July 26 is 93 degrees.

We are looking at plenty of moisture in the region. Humidity stays intense for Monday, as well as most of the upcoming week. Many will see dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. A stray shower or storm is possible out there today, mainly just during peak afternoon heating.

Skies could turn a bit hazy again this afternoon, mainly off to the east. Thanks to high pressure, this could trap some smoke at the surface.

Mother Nature turns up the heat even more as we head through the upcoming week. Low 90s turn to upper 90s for Tuesday. That upper 90 trend sticks around as we head through the upcoming week. Those to the north and west should even see triple digits. Due to plenty of moisture as well, many of our northern and northeastern communities will fall under a Heat Advisory from Tuesday midday through Thursday night.

There is not much relief in sight as our extended outlook favors above average temperatures.

We do not see any large patterns to bring rain to the area this week. Hot and dry is the name of the game.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears