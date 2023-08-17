A passing cool front will keep temperatures in line across Kansas for Thursday. Although not a major cooldown, it will at least be a bit more comfortable across northern Kansas where highs stay in the 80s. Wichita will get the front later, so it will warm to the mid 90s.

Tonight, we stay dry and cool off to the 60s.

It will be a warmer day tomorrow as winds switch back around to the south and southeast. Highs reach into the middle to upper 90s, and from there on we are diving headlong into the summer doldrums this weekend.

Upper level high pressure is gathering strength to our west and will move overhead this weekend. This is going to lock us into a pattern of very hot and dry weather into early next week.

Highs will reach the triple digits each day from Saturday at least until Wednesday, and Kansas will struggle to see a drop of rain anywhere.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 94 Wind: S/NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 63 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 95 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.