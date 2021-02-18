Storm Track 3 Forecast: Goodbye Arctic chill, warming winds take over through next week

The core of the Arctic air continues to shift to the east, allowing our temperatures to warm. We did not quite make it out of the freezer today for most, but that story quickly changes as we wrap up the work week.

Today made 12 consecutive days where temperatures have been below 32° for our daytime highs.

High pressure has anchored in turning winds calm overnight

Lows overnight will dip to the single digits and lower 10s.

Areas that saw sunshine today and the snow melt away will have some patchy freezing fog to contend with by Friday morning.

Sunshine takes over with a more southerly flow Friday pushing us FINALLY above the freezing mark. Of course, areas with snowpack will warm slower, but we should be able to make it over that threshold.

Widespread freezing fog is possible Friday night into Saturday morning due to warmer air moving over our snowpack. Slick spots will need to be monitored. Clouds and sunshine are expected over the weekend with a system capable of rain and snow primarily east of I-135 Sunday morning.

Most of next week looks quiet, but trends more active before the start of the following weekend. Temperatures next week will feel fabulous in the 50s and 60s…yes 60s! It’s Kansas and it is going to warm up quickly over the coming days.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman