Storm Track 3 Forecast: Goodbye clouds and hello warmth this week!

A potent storm system to our south is bringing snow and rain to the Lone Star State.

This system skimmed our area, bringing light snow to the far southwest corner. High pressure is now working in, helping to eliminate the cloud cover slowly but surely. We will make a clear transition overnight.

As temperatures cool, patchy freezing fog is a possibility early Monday morning especially in central and eastern Kansas. Overnight lows will dip into the teens and 20s.

We have a quiet and sun-filled work week ahead. Temperatures will climb. Monday offers up light winds and highs in the 40s and 50s.

First the 40s on Monday followed by the upper 50s on Tuesday. We do not stop there! Wednesday will be our mildest day where the 60s are in sight for many of us.

A cold front comes through later this week by Friday. It may squeeze out a sprinkle or a snowflake during its passage but looks to come through dry. Highs will shift back to the 40s and lower 50s Friday and over the weekend.

We have another push of colder air next weekend. This may bring rain/snow to select parts of the region. Looks like a fast-moving wave that will not produce much moisture during its voyage through our viewing area.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman