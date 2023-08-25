The time for cooler conditions is just about here. The cold front is knocking on our door.

This afternoon and into the evening, we will see an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms closer to the front.

Areas closer to this boundary are circled in a Marginal Risk from the Storm Prediction Center. This means a few storms will be capable of reaching severe thresholds. Damaging winds will be primary, but a few storms could contain severe hail to quarter size.

The heaviest rain is expected to the northwest where a flood watch is in effect.

The front keeps tracking to the south this weekend. Locations south will still be warm Saturday, but the triple digit heat is getting phased out of the region.

More scattered showers and storms will form south of I-70 Saturday afternoon and extend into the overnight. Most rain should exit Sunday morning.

In the wake of this front, temperatures will get knocked down to much more tolerable levels. Highs late this weekend will be in the 80s to lower 90s.

A few storms are possible in the west Monday, but most across Kansas will be on a drying trend.

We keep hold of these more seasonable conditions until the heat slowly builds back by the end of next week. We will stay dry as the dome of high pressure builds back.

Triple digit temperatures are not as likely but afternoon highs will be above average in the middle and upper 90s before starting the following weekend.

Weather model guidance hints at dry weather persisting until September 5-7 when the pattern becomes more unsettled.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman