Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gradual temperature improvements through the weekend

Winds were blustery today contributing to cooler than average afternoon temperatures across the state. Wind gusts ranged from 40 to 50 MPH with isolated higher gusts noted in parts of Kansas.

As winds relax this evening, skies will remain mostly clear which will allow for a drop in temperatures through the overnight. Temperatures across the state will dip into the 20s by early Saturday morning bringing the first freeze of the season for some in Kansas.

A Freeze Warning has already been issued for portions of northern Oklahoma until 9 AM Saturday. Regardless, everyone will experience a freeze.

Afternoon temperatures will rebound as we step into the weekend. Daytime highs Saturday will range from the 60s and 70s across western Kansas to the 50s and 60s farther to the east.

Another quick-moving storm system passes through the Central Plains Saturday night into Sunday.

The best zone to see a quick passing shower will be areas farther north and east.

Sunshine will take over again into the upcoming work week with temperatures bouncing back into the 60s and 70s for daytime highs. In typical fall fashion, the warmth does not linger long as we track a midweek cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Moisture returns do not look overly impressive at this time, but we will continue to monitor this system as it comes into closer view. Temperatures will tumble on the other side of this front to more seasonable levels in the 50s for daytime highs and 30s overnight.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige