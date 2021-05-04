Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gradual warming and unsettled through the weekend

Clouds cleared today as high pressure tracks to the east across the Central High Plains. While we are getting a break between systems, the focus for severe storms today is in the Deep South.

A new batch of showers and thunderstorms will blossom over Colorado and track into western Kansas after dark as our next front approaches.

The intensity of this activity should drop significantly after sundown and by the time it reaches our viewing area. This wave keeps working east, producing a shower here and a shower there through Wednesday morning.

Activity looks rather sparse and the trend for Wednesday evening looks less promising except for the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles where there will be a better concentration of rain. Do not get me wrong, we still have an isolated chance for a shower or a storm across the state. With a slightly unstable atmosphere in western Kansas and near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, a stronger storm could pop some hail there.

Thursday will be a fantastic day with more sunshine, light winds and temperatures returning to the 70s.

Unsettled weather is back Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms and increasing wind. Dew points try to rise into the upper 50s near 60. This could help enhance a stronger storm near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, if the moisture can make it.

Moisture will keep streaming and building our way Saturday. This will help the atmosphere produce a better chance for strong to severe storms Saturday night. Hail and high winds will be primary.

Storms will flirt with the Kansas/Colorado state line Sunday night into next Monday.

Models are divided on next Tuesday’s rainy set-up and the timing for yet another round. We will need to watch this closely for the home opener of the Wichita Wind Surge by evening.

Instability looks rather weak at this time in regards to severe weather early next week. Dew Points are low which will help hold the severe weather at bay. It is still many days down the road and models will come into better agreement the closer we get to early next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman