Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gradual warming through Christmas Eve, staying dry

Overall conditions across the sunflower state will be fair as we head into the holiday weekend. Travelers could run into some wet and wintry weather to the west, especially Thursday and into Christmas Eve.

It will be difficult to escape the overnight and early morning chill. Be sure to bundle up as everyone in the area starts the day in the freezer.

We have a nice rebound on the way though. Highs will be above average in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be breezy but not even close to what we experienced a week ago.

High pressure has a tight grip on the region which means we have plenty of sunshine on the way too.

Fair skies and lighter winds after dark will work together to send most of us back into the freezer by the time we wake early Thursday.

A gradual warming trend continues Thursday and Friday as highs keep warming through the 60s and possibly up to the low 70s. A cold front moves in by Christmas morning and we will begin to cool back down through the 50s and then seasonable 40s next week.

We are not expecting much active weather over the coming days. Winds will increase starting Christmas Eve and turn gusty, especially in Southwest Kansas and along the Oklahoma Panhandle. We will have a few days of gusty winds that will follow.

There is a chance for rain showers to line up between Central and Eastern Kansas Sunday night but any moisture that develops will quickly get carried off to the east. There will be a similar set-up Tuesday.

Even though we need the moisture at least there will not be much to slow down holiday travelers, just some stronger winds.