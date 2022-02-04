The core of the Arctic air is moving to our east. This will allow us to see a gradual warming trend in our temperatures through the weekend.

Due to lingering snowpack and clear skies, our overnights will remain frigid and daytime highs will stay below average as the snowpack melts away.

As more of this snow melts each day, be mindful of refreezing on roadways at night which could lead to icy spots. Low temperatures will rest into the teens.

Daytime highs recover to the 30s and 40s this weekend for areas that saw higher snowfall totals. Farther to the north, where the snowpack is minimal, a quicker recovery in temperatures will be felt this weekend where some areas will see daytime highs into the 50s.

A cold front sweeps through the region Sunday, but its impact will be minimal across the state as this system will be lacking in moisture. Instead, it will bring us a few more clouds and a wind shift back out of the north through Sunday afternoon.

The clouds escape the region once again as we start the upcoming work week. This will lend way to abundant sunshine and temperatures in the middle and upper 40s to the 50s.

Our weather pattern becomes a bit more active by the second half of next week. We will add more clouds to the mix, but temperatures still look to remain slightly above average as this week’s snow melts away. At this time, no significant wintry systems look to impact us through the forecast period.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige