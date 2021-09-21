Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gradual warming trend to begin the fall season

Cool nights and mild afternoons – this is the trend we will be on thanks to yesterday’s cold frontal passage. This morning’s temperatures ranged from the 40s to the 60s.

Any leftover showers today will quickly fade along with the cloud cover, revealing a beautiful evening.

With clear skies and a perfect view of the Harvest Moon, we will drop overnight to the 40s throughout the state as high pressure builds in. An isolated overnight lows in the upper 30s is possible.

Winds will begin to turn around from the south on Wednesday, first out west. Temperatures will still stay pleasant in the 70s and lower 80s.

This southerly takeover will spread eastward which will allow temperatures to gradually warm the remainder of the work week. A few 90s are possible Thursday out west.

There is a wind shift that will take place Friday, but moisture is lacking. A sprinkle or a shower may get squeezed from the sky, but it will not be much.

Temperatures will barely be impacted as we ride the 80s into the weekend with isolated 90s out west. Overall, temperatures will trend above average as we walk to the end of September. Next week looks dry and warm with a hint of a stronger cold front by the end of the week that will help reset temperatures once again.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman