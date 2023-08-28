A quick-moving disturbance that produced showers in Nebraska this morning will travel through our territory the rest of the day. A few showers will be possible this evening north of I-70.

Additional hit or miss (but more miss) showers will favor the western half of our viewing area overnight. A couple sprinkles and a shower or two will inch closer to the I-135 corridor by dawn, but largely remain west. Rainfall looks pitiful at around a trace to a tenth of an inch if you win the rain lottery. Additional rainfall does not look good this week.

We will have to wait until a cold front next week before that happens. Unsettled conditions look to return to the region by September 5. Overall, rainfall potential through the middle of September looks scarce and will only deepen our ongoing drought. Sunshine will be common day after day as temperatures rise this week.

Temperatures early this week are easy to take compared to where we have been this summer. We will gradually warm the rest of the week through the 90s. Triple digit temperatures are back by Friday and through the Labor Day weekend.

Humidity values do not look absurd which will keep the heat index closer to the air temperature. Winds will also become breezier starting Friday and lingering over the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics: We are staying on top of developments regarding Tropical Storm Idalia. It is a strong tropical storm as of this writing. It will become a hurricane in the coming hours and a major hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance for a shower or storm. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman