We ended up making it to 64 degrees in the Wichita area yesterday. Keep in mind our average high for this time of year is 45 degrees. We will make another warm run on Sunday, but highs will be a few ticks cooler in the 50s for most.

Two great key takeaways from Sunday’s forecast are the abundance of sunshine and light winds in place.

Any outdoor activities look spectacular, including afternoon tailgating and barbecues for the Chiefs game. If you are lucky enough to go to Arrowhead, you will be looking at highs in the mid 40s by kickoff at 2 PM. It will be a beautiful day for some football.

Monday highs remain unseasonably warm. Most of the state will surge to the 50s and 60s yet again. I do think we will start to see more cloud coverage. This is the warm before the storm. Things take a downward turn starting on Tuesday as our next cold front moves into the state.

The colder air will interact with a storm system to create a bit of a mess for the middle of the week. We still need to iron out details, but it looks like part of Kansas will see some measurable snowfall. Starting Tuesday evening, rain looks to be the main form of precipitation. Once temperatures start to plummet, we will see a switch over to potentially a little freezing rain and then all snow. Most of the snow should fall through the day on Wednesday. Our model guidance is struggling a bit to pin where the heaviest band of snow will set up, but snow totals could exceed 6 inches in spots. Stay with us for details over the next few days.

Arctic air settles in after the midweek storm. Highs on Thursday will drop to the teens. It looks like lows both Thursday and Friday morning will be near or below zero for many Kansas communities. Luckily, that frigid air is relatively short lived as slightly warmer air works back in for Friday and Saturday.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears