Storm Track 3 Forecast: Great stargazing for the Harvest Moon, weekend warming expected

Welcome to the autumnal equinox! Official start time was 2:21 PM this afternoon when the sun was poised exactly at Earth’s equator. We have an equal amount of daylight and darkness for all latitudes.

It feels every bit of the season with a morning low kickoff ranging from the 30s to the lower 40s earlier today.

High pressure is sliding to the east. The clockwise flow around this weather feature will change our winds from the south.

This enables afternoon highs to warm up little by little the remainder of the work week. Overnights will remain crisp under starry skies. Thursday will be a touch warmer with plenty of sunshine.

A disturbance swings through on Friday, increasing cloud cover and bringing us a shot for a sprinkle or a shower. This wind shift will be starved for moisture.

Little change expected to temperatures before the heat builds over the weekend. Highs will reach well into the 80s with the 90s to the west. Continued dry conditions into early next week with above average temperatures.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman