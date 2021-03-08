Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty and dry conditions increase fire danger

Winds will pick back up today and in addition to dry conditions and warm temperatures, this will increase our fire danger once again. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect through today with a Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southwest Kansas through Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 60s to 70s. Even though it’ll be nice temperature-wise, outdoor burning is highly discouraged. Wind gusts today could be as high as 40 to 45 mph. It’ll be a similar story tomorrow too.

Winds out of the south will still be gusty after dark. This strong southerly flow will keep lows elevated in the upper 30s to the low 50s.

Skies won’t be as sunny today as a few more clouds move in from the west.

Periods of more clouds continue Tuesday. Cloud cover between Central and Eastern Kansas late Tuesday could squeeze out some sprinkles or drizzle.

We’ll have a better chance of rain and rumbles by late Wednesday as a front moves in. It’ll spark storms between Central and Eastern Kansas in the late afternoon and evening. A Marginal Risk of severe weather has been issued for the potential of hail and damaging winds with an isolated strong to severe storm.

The front will drop to our south but will still be nearby, keeping a chance for moisture in the forecast through the rest of the week. After very warm temps in the 70s to 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will gradually drop into the 40s to 50s as cooler flow takes over.

Moisture during the second half of the week and a drop in temps will mean a chance for some wintry weather to the north and west. Rain/snow showers over the weekend could make a brief switch to snow during the overnights and early mornings when temps dip below freezing.