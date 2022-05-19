Temperatures took another toasty turn today, but it will only be available for a limited time. The fire danger remains high through early evening out west. Recent rainfall barely settled the dust and amounts were not much to write home about.

Later tonight as the cold front approaches from the north, winds will increase from north to south. Wind gusts from 45 to more than 55 MPH will be a possibility until we are safely on the other side of the boundary and farther away from it.

Would not be shocked to see a Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning issued for our viewing area overnight. While an isolated shower or storm is not ruled out this evening, sinking motion from last night’s disturbance and a lid higher up in the atmosphere may squash this limited chance. The cold frontal passage early Friday will cut out the heat. There will be a big difference from the southeast corner to the northwest in terms of temperatures as cooler air continues to sink southward.

There is a Marginal Risk for a storm or two to reach severe thresholds near and east of the Turnpike. Damaging winds and larger hail will be possible in a more robust thunderstorm.

This goes by the wayside as colder air channels its attention to the south. There will be an uptick in moisture Friday night into Saturday morning from the northwest corner across northern Kansas.

Temperatures will get cold enough as this develops to produce light snow mixing with the cold rain near the Kansas/Colorado state line. No accumulation is expected within our viewing area since the ground has been so warm for so long and the bulk of the snow stays in Colorado. It will be a different story for our friends in Colorado. Denver is expecting heavy snow with the mountains receiving an ample amount. This is great for their drought, but bad for the trees that have blossomed. You might want to give any friends out that way a call or a text to “shake” their trees to rid them of any accumulation.

Any leftover moisture disappears quickly closer to home as temps struggle to warm Saturday. Highs will be significantly colder than average ranging from the 40s to the lower 60s.

We recover Sunday with more sunshine and highs back in the 60s and 70s. Next opportunity for widespread rainfall will be on Monday. This system may get cut off from the flow and keep rain around Tuesday into Wednesday. Severe threat looks low. Temperatures start the new work week cooler than average but by Thursday, we rebound and warm in true Kansas fashion.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S/N 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: N/NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman