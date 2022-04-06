Strong northwesterly flow keeps us in extreme fire danger through Thursday. Any fire that starts will be hard to contain and spread quickly.

The entire KSN viewing area under Fire Weather Warnings at this time along with High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories.

Over the next 24, winds will be sustained from 20 to 40 MPH with gusts from 40 to 65 MPH!

Model guidance pinpoints Thursday having even stronger winds than Wednesday!

A powerful low pressure system sits to our northeast and it is responsible for this flow pattern and strength of our winds. Any random shower from central into eastern Kansas will wane tonight, but reappear again Thursday only farther east. Temps are cooler than average right now and will not start to recover until the weekend.

Winds may weaken during the overnights but strengthen during the day as that low moves away. Winds will be elevated over the weekend, although weaker than what we face Wednesday into Thursday, but still enough forcing available to keep our fire danger high as temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s.

Early next week a cold front arrives, but stalls. Where that happens will be key because a return southerly flow pumps moisture this way to feed the next storm system that may bring 3 days of strong to severe storms. The front hovers around south central into southeastern Kansas Monday into Tuesday but surges north as a warm front Wednesday. We have enough instability to make us weather aware. If the cold can catch up in enough time, then there may be a hint of snow to the northwest. We will need to watch this stretch closely as it looks active for some, but not all of Kansas. No hopes of any decent chance for moisture in the southwest over the coming week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 36 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 59 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: NW 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 42 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman