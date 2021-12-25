Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty conditions lead to heightened fire concerns Sunday

After an unseasonably warm Christmas Day, pattern changes are on the way as we wrap up the month of December.

The first of several cold fronts arrives Sunday. This will lead to an increase of clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s for most.

Winds will start to increase out of the southwest Sunday morning.

This storm system will help to kick up gusty winds at times throughout the day on Sunday with some gusts pushing closer to 45 MPH with some areas in western Kansas finding winds gusting in excess of 50 MPH.

Above average temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds will lead to heightened fire concerns across the state.

For some in western Kansas into Oklahoma, Fire Weather Watches and Warnings have been issued through Sunday afternoon.

Moisture will be lacking with this storm system, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out Sunday for portions of southern Kansas and areas mainly along and east of the Turnpike.

Temperatures Sunday will reach the 60s and 70s before a brief cool down arrives Monday.

We will continue to see above average temperatures take over the Sunflower State until Tuesday as we wait for a stronger cold front to arrive Tuesday night.

Areas along and east of the Turnpike once again stand a better chance of finding a stray shower Tuesday before colder temperatures arrive behind a second cold front to reset daytime highs into the 30s Wednesday afternoon. Another brief warming trend arrives ahead of the new year before a cooler start to 2022 looks likely on the other side of an approaching cold front.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige