The winds are still something to contend with today. Winds gusting upwards of 50 MPH have already been noted across northwestern Kansas this morning. These gusty conditions will linger into the afternoon as we wait for this powerful storm system to slide to the east. Any dust that kicks up with these gusty conditions could reduce visibility at times especially across western Kansas. Wind Advisories are in effect for portions of central Kansas until 7PM this evening. Across northern Oklahoma, the Wind Advisory will expire at 6PM.

The storm threat today shifts across the Southeast where numerous strong to severe storms are expected.

We are on the back side of this system and cold front meaning our air is drier and cooler temperatures have been filling into the region. With winds out of a more northerly direction today, this will hold temperatures into the 50s through the afternoon.

We will keep an active weather pattern on hand through the forecast period which will keep our winds elevated and keep minimal opportunities for rain and snow in the picture into the weekend. Our first disturbance arrives tonight and could bring a few flurries to the area. Accumulations will not amount to much as it passes through.

Another storm system will swing through on Friday which brings better odds at some minor rainfall accumulations across western Kansas, but it will not be a system to make any meaningful dents in our ongoing drought conditions.

As temperatures return to the 60s this weekend bringing seasonable warmth back to the region. Our active weather pattern will bring another storm system through Sunday into Monday and an additional one Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will remain gusty through early next week.

3/30/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 52 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 33 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 56 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 47 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige