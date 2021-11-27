Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty northerly winds invade, mild stretch of weather

Temperatures will warm ahead of an advancing cold front that will eventually bring some chilly changes. For now, we focus on the warm but breezy day ahead.

Temperatures should make it back to the low to mid 60s across the Sunflower State by the afternoon. Our average high for this time of year in Wichita is 52 degrees, so our above average stint continues.

As the front slides through midday, it will bring a big wind shift. The temperatures will still be able to warm a bit into the afternoon, before bigger changes come for Sunday. Winds will turn out of the north, gusting between 25 and 30 mph into the afternoon, before dying down around sunset.

We could see a little bit of extra cloud coverage along the front, but I am still expecting to see a good deal of sunshine.

Some chillier changes take over for Sunday, but it should still be a pleasant day with highs in the mid 50s. Believe it or not, this is going to be actually one of our coolest days of the next several as we wrap up the month of November.

Early December temperatures look incredibly mild as well. I am expecting a mix between low to mid 60s through Thursday, but it looks like some big changes come into next weekend. Signs point to a significant cool down, where highs will likely be back into the 40s.

We cannot shake this dry pattern. Most of the rain and snow activity will stay way out of reach yet again for the near future. Severe drought is impacting many communities in western Kansas. Our long term precipitation outlooks continue to favor drier conditions heading into the last few weeks of fall.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears