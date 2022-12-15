Winds are strong today as they continue to wrap around a slow-moving system that is gradually pulling away from our region.

This wind flow is supplying us with below average temperatures and a few clouds from time to time. More clouds will impact near the Kansas/Nebraska state line into the overnight and spots to the southwest.

There is a piece of energy that may produce a few flurries for our extreme southwest counties tonight.

Once again temperatures will be cold below the freezing mark throughout the state.

Winds will be breezy Friday but start to lighten up as the low keeps moving away from us. Temperatures will be consistent in the 30s and lower 40s for highs.

Temps this weekend will begin to warm. We will have more 40s with Sunday being the peak of our heating trend over the next week.

The first cold front comes in by Monday. This is a shallow shot of Arctic air but lays the foundation for even colder days to come. A system will generate some moisture especially for areas farther east. Temps look warm enough around Wichita and south central/southeast Kansas to produce a rain and snow mix. Areas north will see all snow. Southwest will be clipped by this and our northwest counties may not see much of any moisture with this quick-moving disturbance.

Temperatures take another hit by next Thursday. This will be a more sturdy hit from the Arctic. While temps might not hit record levels for the cold, it will still be bitter enough leading into Christmas. There will also be a chance for snow as this frontal passage occurs.

We will then need to monitor for any small disturbances in the atmosphere because those could also squeeze out a chance for flurries and/or light snow into Christmas. Model guidance has the chill chipping away from west to east by December 26/27 for more seasonable temps.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 46 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 36 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 25 Lo: 10 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 27 Lo: 13 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 22 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman