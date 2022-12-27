Temperatures keep inching upwards today as we reach well above average. Highs out west even flirt with the 70s by the late afternoon.

Strong southerly winds will keep warmer air heading in our direction but can be gusty at times. Peak gusts are expected between 30 and 40 MPH.

A cold front arrives late tomorrow night and will try to bring cooler temperatures back to the forecast. A rain-snow mixture will track along the Colorado/Kansas state line Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Temperatures dip only slightly and stay in the 50s through the weekend. This above-average trend carries us into the new year.

A few spotty showers will be possible on New Year’s Eve in central Kansas. Light showers in the afternoon will clear out by the evening and should not put a damper on your New Year’s celebrations.

Better rain chances arrive at the beginning of the week as our next cold front tracks into the state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 43 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 56 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 55 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll