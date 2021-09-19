Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty winds and cooler temperatures on the way as our next cold front arrives

Some across southcentral Kansas noted feeling an earthquake and a series of presumed aftershocks that were rooted in northcentral Oklahoma. The strongest was registered as a 4.1 magnitude quake around 5:21 PM.

The temperature tug of war is about to begin! A sharp cold front will slice across the state early this week, turning us away from the 90s to a more refreshing region.

Heading into evening, an isolated storm is possible out west.

Anything that develops, which will be limited, should stay below severe thresholds.

A few of these showers may hang on through early Monday morning and impact parts central Kansas before slipping east just after sunrise.

Winds ahead of this approaching cold front will be strong with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH. After midnight, we will see an area of scattered showers and thunderstorms form from central into eastern Kansas as the front advances. Winds will also ramp up with potentially exceeding 50 MPH.

Temperatures behind the front Monday morning will be cooler as lows dip into the 50s before sunrise while areas farther east will remain mild into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The position of the cold front will be key Monday as locations ahead of it will cook to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Behind this feature, temperatures will drop to the 70s.

Storms will form during the afternoon in eastern Kansas, primarily for our easternmost counties of Lyon, Greenwood, Elk and Chautauqua and quickly move out of our viewing area.

Greatest severe chances should be to the east of our viewing area closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line.

Overnight lows going into Tuesday morning will range from the 40s up north to the upper 50s, near 60, closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. There will be an increase in cloud cover overnight into Tuesday morning that will mix out early. A few lingering showers will be possible behind the front Tuesday before the moisture escapes our region by the middle of next week.

Winds will relax Tuesday as highs drop to the 70s. Sunshine will be in full force the remainder of the work week. Winds will eventually turn out of the south Wednesday, allowing more heat to gradually build with highs in upper 70s to the 80s. A few 90s will sneak in by week’s end, but overall, a nice week when it comes to temperatures for Kansas. We could use a little more moisture than what nature is giving us! Next weekend looks toastier with widespread 90s, so summer’s heat is not saying goodbye just yet which we expect living on the Central High Plains as fall officially begins.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman