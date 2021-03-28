Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty winds fuel fire concerns Monday ahead of cold front

Crystal clear and comfortable today! Winds have been light and temperatures have also been pleasant throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s across the state overnight.

Winds will increase overnight and ramp up further on Monday. High Wind Watches and Wind Advisories have been issued to account for winds gusting over 50 mph.

This is going to give our temperatures a definite push well through the 70s and into the 80s for some Monday afternoon.

With the strong wind speeds, drier conditions and warm temperatures, much of the state is in the crosshairs for high fire danger early this week. Fire Weather Warnings have been posted.

A cold front will cruise through the state Monday night with the addition of cloud cover. No rain, though. Winds gusting above 50 MPH are on the table! Those gusts look rather intense with this frontal passage.

Tuesday a few showers are possible in southeastern Kansas just outside of our viewing area and near the Kansas/Colorado state line, but this front looks to come through dry.

As winds shift back out of the north, Tuesday will be significantly cooler as our temperatures fall by 15 to 20 degrees which will drop us below average through Wednesday. I cannot rule out patchy frost Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Temperatures begin the climb again Thursday through next weekend with increasing winds. We will stay dry during this time. Expect a much more active turn to our weather beginning April 5 that may be persistent with several opportunities for storms through at least mid-April.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman