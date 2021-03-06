Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty winds lead to high fire concern through the weekend

Grassfires popped up again today across the state. Our SkyView camera captured one in Colby earlier this afternoon.

Gusty winds through the next several days will be the big concern as temperatures climb and dry conditions provide fuel for fast-moving grassland fires.

Fire Weather Warnings remain in place for portions of northcentral into northeastern Kansas through the second half of the weekend.

Elevated winds will hold temperatures a touch warmer overnight tonight. Lows will dip back down into the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures are on a continued warming trend through the remainder of the weekend into early this next week. High temperatures to wrap up the weekend will be into the 60s and 70s.

It looks like everyone will be back into the 70s and 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of this next week while we wait for moisture to return with an incoming storm system.

A cold front starts to roll through the state on Wednesday and will provide a focus for scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. We may need to eye the possibility of an isolated stronger storm or two Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

The boundary will usher in more seasonable temperatures back into the 50s and 60s to wrap up the end of next week. An active weather pattern will keep the potential for rain in the forecast into the following weekend.

Depending on how cold temperatures come in on the back side of the midweek system, we cannot rule out the possibility that some snow falls in western Kansas before the week is done. We need the middle to end of next week to come into view a bit more before the finer details can be worked out. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend!

— Meteorologist Erika Paige