Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty winds linger through the end of the week, weekend front around the corner

Winds will not let up much during the day today. Expect wind gusts to range between 50 and 60 MPH!

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for parts of the state until 7PM this evening.

The strong wind gusts out of the northwest will inhibit how much our temperatures can rebound through the afternoon. Expect another fall-like day with highs into the 50s and 60s across the Sunflower State.

The last of the rain will also continue to clear to the east of the KSN viewing area this evening.

Winds will come down in intensity once we get closer to sunset. However, there will still be wind gusts that range between 30 and 40 MPH across central into eastern Kansas overnight.

Overnight lows will make a return to the 30s and 40s.

Abundant sunshine takes over to wrap up the work week as temperatures slowly climb into the mid and upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday afternoon.

Our next storm system starts to take shape Sunday across northwest Kansas bringing another reset to the temperatures for the second half of the weekend. Any outdoor Halloween activities will be met with afternoon temperatures into the 50s and overnights returning to the 30s and 40s. Moisture returns with this next storm system which will keep some chances for showers and a few flurries mixing in possible across northern and western Kansas into early next week. Snowfall accumulations are not expected.

Northwesterly flow will keep a daily opportunity for rain, and a few flurries across parts of the state, to be possible into the middle of next week. Cooler air settles in with daytime highs into the 40s and 50s and overnights below freezing for some into the 20s and 30s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige