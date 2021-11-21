Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty winds return, roller coaster of temperatures ahead

Winds switch out of the north today as a mini-cold front moves into the Sunflower State. Temperatures will only be impacted a few degrees as highs make a run at the 50s for the most part.

The biggest change you will notice is the wind. After a brief break from the strong gusts on Saturday, it looks like they return Sunday. As the morning progresses, they should pick up out of the north, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Relief comes Sunday evening as those strong winds die down.

A few sprinkles are possible along the front as it invades this morning. Due to the dryness of the air, I think that most of our mid level moisture will not be able to make it down to the ground. Nonetheless, keep it in mind, mainly in far western Kansas. Clouds early should clear to plenty of sunshine by midday.

Monday brings similar air with highs remaining in the 50s, but our winds will switch out of the south. Eventually this will usher warmer air in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back to the 60s.

Another potent cold front will swing through as we head into Wednesday and Thanksgiving holiday. This front will likely spark up a few showers and maybe some flurries in western Kansas, with some rain showers possible closer to the Wichita area and southeast Kansas later Wednesday.

None of this activity should be anything major. The front eventually clears the entire state by Thanksgiving, and this will bring some of the coolest air of the season. Thanksgiving day mostly looks dry as any precipitation would move out early.

Thanksgiving highs will only be in the 40s. Eventually some warmer air returns for Friday and Saturday back to average for this time of year in the mid 50s.

Our extended temperature outlook is favoring some warmer than average air as we head into the end of November and early December. We will see if that holds!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears