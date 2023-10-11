Another fall storm system is on approach to Kansas, and out ahead of it temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the middle to upper 80s with breezy winds out of the south.

Shower and storm activity with the developing system will mainly favor Nebraska for today but a few showers may sneak into northwest Kansas later on.

Winds tomorrow are expected to be very strong as the system spins up to our north. A cold front crashes in from the northwest with more warm temperatures out ahead of it in central Kansas tomorrow.

A High Wind Watch covers northwest Kansas tomorrow.

Because of the strong winds and fairly dry air present, fire danger will be high especially for southwestern Kansas, where fire weather warnings are in effect for today.

Fire weather watches for southwestern Kansas will likely be upgraded to Fire Weather Warnings tomorrow.

While most of the rain and storms from this system will occur to the north, we may get some thunderstorms to fire off of the advancing cold front tomorrow, especially for north-central Kansas. Any storms that form may be severe.

Once the active weather moves to our east by week’s end, we settle in for an extended cooldown with highs in the 60s through the weekend into much of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 85 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S/SE 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: S/NW 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.