Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty winds wrap up the weekend, mild start to February

The rain and a few rumbles have cleared out of here leaving behind some much welcome rain across parts of Kansas.

Sunshine is on the way back into the forecast to wrap up the weekend along with some cooler temperatures associated with a cold front that rolled through Saturday afternoon.

Lows tonight will be back into the 20s and 30s.

Afternoon highs will be cooler to wrap up Sunday afternoon, but more seasonable for this time of the year.

Winds will remain elevated as Saturday’s weather maker continues eastward Sunday before high pressure starts to take over by the beginning of the work week.

With high pressure in place, sunshine makes a return early this upcoming week and temperatures will inch closer to the upper 50s and lower 60s through Wednesday.

Beyond Wednesday, the pattern starts to break down once more bringing back more significant changes back to the forecast in the long-term. At this time, indications continue to bring in a cold front by the second half of the week. As this happens, another blast of arctic air looks possible to wrap up the work week. With that colder air comes another weather system rolling through. Track and timing will be key, and we’ve started to see a shift in the data from Wednesday to a Thursday to Friday timeframe.

Wintry weather will be possible with this next round. More details to come as we get a little closer in time to this next event. For now, enjoy the mild days to start off the month of February.