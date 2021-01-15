Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty winds wrapping up overnight, breeze lingers into weekend

From dust storms and strong winds that sparked a few fires across the state, to snow, a strong area of low pressure brought unsettled weather to the region to wrap up the work week. As this system begins to pull away to the east, conditions will continue to improve overnight and into the start of the weekend.

Some of this wrap around snow has been filtering into the Sunflower State, but the higher snowfall accumulations were found closer to northeastern Kansas near the Kansas City and Topeka areas eastward into Missouri, and this activity will come to an end through the overnight hours.

High pressure is trying to build in to bring back clearing skies and cooler nights. Saturday morning will be chilly as we see temperatures make a return back to the teens and 20s.

Sunshine and a few clouds will be present each day making it feel more seasonable in the mid 40s and lower 50s Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

A clipping system to the west leaves at least a small window Saturday morning where some folks in western Kansas may find a quick flurry or isolated shower, but a better chance for wintry weather sits well to the west into Colorado.

More importantly, winds will be on the decline Saturday morning. However, this passing system to our west could bring some breezy conditions back to the state by Saturday afternoon.

An unsettled pattern remains present into next week as several disturbances pass through our atmosphere. The issue we’ll continue to battle is whether or not there will be enough moisture to squeeze out better chances for rain or a few flurries.

At this time, most of this moisture will be used to keep the clouds around through next week which will help to hold temperatures into the 40s and 50s. A quick rain chance will be possible Tuesday, though the better moisture looks to sit to the south of Kansas into Missouri and Arkansas, and again on Friday. Monitoring the track of both of these systems will be key in determining how many are able to find rain or snow.