Storm Track 3 Forecast: Harsh wind chills settle in, snow potential this weekend

A few breaks in the clouds are bringing “ooohhs” and “aaaahhs” after such a cloudy week across Kansas. Count yourself lucky if you get to see that glowing globe or a shade of blue in the sky today.

Temperatures are still bitter and will remain this way until we break free from the grips of the Arctic between February 20-23. Speaking of bitter temperatures, tonight’s lows drop below zero in the northern half of the state while single digits look likely farther south.

Factor in the wind and wind chill values will sit between -10° and -20° Friday morning.

Wind Chill Advisories are in place for many as we wrap up the week and enter the weekend with our next blast of Arctic air on the way.

Southern Kansas may be able to escape from the single digits Friday and warm into the middle teens with isolated 20s to the southwest before a gradual cooling over the weekend.

Sunday and Monday just look brutal with highs in the single digits. Single digit highs could also carry over into next Tuesday for many towns. Overnight lows will trend below zero.

We also have two noteworthy storms coming our way that will bring snow.

The first comes in Friday and sticks around through Saturday.

Amounts do not look that high with a general dusting to an inch for Kansas with more to the north. There may be a few areas north of I-70 in the 1″ to 2″ range as you approach the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

A stronger wave that is much more promising for a healthier accumulation of snow comes in Sunday into Monday.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for Harper and Kay counties in Oklahoma as this second storm system comes into view Saturday night.

This storm will come into better focus after the first wave departs this weekend. Know that this will be a long-duration snow event that will add to our snowfall totals.

Right now, it looks like southern Kansas and areas to the west will see the higher snowfall totals with less to the north/northeast.

Travel will be affected due to blowing and drifting snow and icy roads. Wind chills this weekend will be dangerously cold ranging from -15° to -30°.

Sunshine makes an appearance by the second half of next week. With it, we will welcome in some slightly warmer temperatures to wrap up next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman