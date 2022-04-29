A strong surface low sits across the Kansas/Nebraska state line of Friday. This is doing a few things. The low is helping pull in rich moisture from the south, which will prompt thunderstorm development later on. It is also bringing incredibly high fire danger across western Kansas thanks to dry air and strong winds in that direction.

The winds will remain gusty through the day, meaning any fire that gets going will get out of hand incredibly quickly. A dryline is in place across western Kansas which separates the moisture and dry air. Fire Weather Warnings are in place through 8 PM.

That dryline mentioned before will be a large focus for thunderstorms to bubble up as early as Friday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has now highlighted a Moderate Risk in Morris, Geary and Lyon counties. Central and eastern Kansas also fall under an enhanced risk.

There is a large IF however. We have a strong cap in place. The cap acts as a lid as it inhibits air from moving upward. If we can break the cap, storms will grow in intensity incredibly quick.

Storms that form initially this afternoon and early evening will likely be isolated and supercells. A tornado threat will be present in this situation. All storm threats are possible.

As the evening progresses, most of our model guidance is in agreement that storm cells will converge into a large line. This means those through central and eastern Kansas need to stay weather aware into the early overnight hours. The line of storms will pose a significant wind and hail threat, but a few brief spin-up tornadoes will still be possible. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

Activity should wane after midnight. We are left a bit on the windy side on Saturday. A random stray shower or storms is possible. The overall trend is active. Multiple more days of severe weather are possible for parts of the state. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday are all days we need to keep an eye on. It is that time of year!

Our temperatures reset closer to average over the next week. Most of us will enjoy upper 60s and lower 70s into next weekend.

4/29/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 45 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 49 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 71 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears