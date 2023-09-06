Air quality is at an unhealthy level across the state thanks to the wildfire smoke that has been plaguing our atmosphere. Yesterday’s cold front brought relief from the heat, but the northerly winds also transported all of this smoke into the Plains from the fires raging in Canada.

It was a comfortable day aside from the hazy skies. Highs today were on par with our seasonal average in the upper 80s.

High pressure is locked in place overhead, meaning we will have light winds tonight and tomorrow morning. This will not allow for the smoke to mix out of our skies but rather anchor it in place over the region.

Those with allergies and respiratory issues can expect to feel impacts from the smoke again tomorrow.

Smoke will start to mix out of our atmosphere as winds increase. Southerly winds will pick up by the afternoon and will cause temperatures to spike back into the 90s. This warming trend will be short-lived.

The good news is that a pattern change arrives this weekend. Not only will it clear out the haze from our skies, but it will also bring cooler temperatures and better rain chances.

Our first opportunity for moisture arrives on Thursday night. Showers will move along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line early Friday morning.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for Kay County, Oklahoma and the southern portions of Cowley and Chataqua counties in Kansas. An isolated storm or two could be strong at times, producing gusty winds and hail.

Better chances for widespread rainfall take shape this weekend. Scattered showers will be possible Saturday night, but heavy rainfall will move through a large portion of the region on Sunday night.

Rainfall lingers into the start of the week. Showers will be off and on for much of Monday. Rain-cooled air will help temperatures stay below average.

Up and down temperatures follow us into the next seven days. We jump back to the 90s tomorrow, with seasonal temperatures returning on Sunday. Temperatures will finally start to feel like fall by Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE/E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 60 Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll