Hurricane Idalia made landfall at 6:45 AM CDT this morning as a Category 3 hurricane with winds at 125 MPH. The storms will continue to move inland today but eventually will reenter the Atlantic as it is pushed east by the high pressure system moving into the Plains.

A summer-like day is in store for the Sunflower State on our Wednesday. We start the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the region. By the afternoon, we climb back into the mid-80s, making for a toasty recess for the kiddos off at school. It might be a good idea to send them off to school with a full water bottle because they will need it by the afternoon.

Highs will be warm today as we reach the low 90s across the region. Winds will become southerly by this afternoon and skies will be sunny.

Though the sun will be out, the skies will appear hazy. Smoke from the wildfires in Canada has been transported into the Plains and will linger in our atmosphere today. Hazy skies will lead to brilliant sunrises and sunsets, but the smoke will also impact our air quality. Those with respiratory issues will want to stay inside today.

Winds pick up as high pressure moves into the region. Breezy conditions prevail tomorrow, but we will see gusts increase on Friday. Winds will be gusting from 30-40 MPH across western Kansas. Southerly flow is the warm weather direction and will help our temperatures quickly warm for the weekend.

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern for the weekend. A heat dome will build over the Plains and temperatures will cook as our air compresses and heats under this ridge. The high will also keep out moisture, leaving skies sunny and clear.

Temperatures cook this weekend. We climb into the upper 90s by Saturday and reach the century mark by Labor Day on Monday. Highs will slowly fall back into the mid-90s by the middle of next week, which is still well above average for this time of year.

Unfortunately, this high pressure bubble will not be favorable for rain chances. We have a slim chance of rainfall for northwest Kansas late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

But that will be the only glimpse of rain we see for a while as the ridge of high pressure keeps conditions hot and dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 61 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 92 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorlogist Lucy Doll