Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hazy sky returns as the summer heat dials back through midweek

The cold front has pushed through, effectively dropping our temperatures heading into the upcoming work week.

It is a significant detour with yesterday hitting the century mark in Wichita to highs today in the 80s with the 70s to the southwest.

Across portions of southern Kansas, the cold front helped to knock down 10° to 20° or more this afternoon compared to yesterday.

While the temperatures have started to come down in intensity, our sky has taken on a familiar hazy hue as high pressure has settled in which has filtered in more wildfire smoke.

This will have an impact on air quality for folks with sensitive respiratory issues. It may be a good idea to spend more time indoors tonight and through Monday before some relief returns by the middle of the week.

As for this evening, drier air will continue to stream in our direction, dropping the humidity and making it feel fabulous for summer. Clouds will continue to clear to the south as temperatures dip into the 50s and 60s overnight.

Abundant sunshine takes over Monday with a hazy sky. Daytime highs will be back into the 80s and 90s.

The work week kicks off with mild overnights and warm afternoons. Highs will trend below average early this week, mainly in the 80s. We will gradually warm with a few more 90s popping up to the west by Tuesday. The axis for the heat we dealt with last week shifts westward as the high pressure system loosens its grip over the Central Plains.

This will allow for a few storms that will try to approach locations out west late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This disturbance will track to the east, prompting showers and thunderstorms for central and eastern Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rainfall potential is nothing to get too excited about. On average, rainfall estimates between 0.10″ and 0.25″ are possible with locally higher amounts to the north. Next opportunity for rain may not come into limited play until next Saturday night into Sunday morning. Timing out these chances for rain and any remaining cloud cover could impact daily temperatures for select parts of the state this week.

The heat builds further by Thursday, especially out west, with highs well into the 90s. We could be looking at more triple digit heat out west by Friday. As for Wichita, the 80s will be a common theme with a hotter turn by week’s end to the 90s. Dew points do not look that uncomfortable this week which will make the heat easier to take.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman