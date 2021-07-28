Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat advisory in effect through Thursday

High heat and humidity will keep a tight grip on the area as we head into mid-week. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Thursday evening. Continue to stay hydrated and keep out of the heat as much as possible.

Dew points in the 60s and 70s combined with highs in the 90s and 100s will make for another steamy day ahead. A few highs in the triple digits will be most likely to the north and west.

Low temperatures will mainly be in the 70s so expect a warm start to the day Thursday morning.

High pressure keeps skies sunny and dry.

It will also help the heat to build even more. Highs in the 90s and 100s will take us into the weekend but some relief is in sight.

The relief will come in the form of a front moving in over the weekend. It will stay to our north into Saturday but by Saturday evening will start to move in and will spark a few showers and storms too, especially to the north.

The front will push all the way through Sunday and a chance of a shower or storm will linger through the end of the weekend. Highs will fall into the upper 80s.

This “cooler” trend will last through the first few days of August. Skies will be slightly unsettled into early next week too but rain chances are not looking the best.