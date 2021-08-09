Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat advisory through mid-week, more storm chances too

There have been a few thundershowers bubbling to our east during the overnight but most of us will stay dry this morning. We now look ahead to our next chance of showers and storms that will develop ahead of another approaching front to the north.

In the meantime, it will be another hot and humid day with highs easily reaching the 90s and 100s.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect today for most of Central Kansas and all of Eastern Kansas. Heat Indices will likely be between 103 and 108. The Advisory has already been extended through mid-week for some of our easternmost counties. This is where dew points will be the highest, making for an oppressive combination of heat and humidity.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a south breeze. A shower or storm could develop to the northwest as early as 3pm or 4pm ahead of another disturbance. Spotty rain and rumbles are more likely in this part of the area by the evening.

We will need to monitor storms closely between the I-70 corridor and the Kansas/Nebraska line. This is where a strong to severe storm is possible. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

A storm or two will linger through the overnight and into Tuesday but severity should gradually wane.

Any rain will not provide much relief when it comes to temperatures. We will start early Tuesday morning on a warm note in the 60s and 70s and then quickly jump back into the 90s and 100s.

Tuesday will not only be steamy but potentially stormy too. There is another threat of isolated strong to severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts and hail.

A lingering shower or storm is possible early in the day but we will need to stay weather aware later in the afternoon and evening when stronger storms will blossom.

This will not be the end of our rain chances this week. However, storms will be hit or miss and rainfall totals are still not looking great in a widespread sense. We will still need to keep an eye to sky and an eye on Storm Tracker Radar at times through the end of the work week.